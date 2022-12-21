CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Michael James explores university with his head on a swivel.

“Every school has its own unique style,” the artist said a few months ago at the campus of UNC Charlotte, looking for the perfect vantage point of something academic.

He’s known for his drawings of more than 100 college campuses.

“The most prolific variety of building styles you’ll find are on college campuses,” he told Queen City News.

Then he was in the zone, constantly glancing up and down as he got the lay of the land, the beginning of an arduous process.

“It’s important as far as just kind of setting up the parameters of what I’m going to be drawing,” he explained. “And then just kind of piece it together from pictures I’ll take later. Most of the drawing will happen from those pictures.”

His campus scene drawings become a cherished memento. He’s drawn buildings at Appalachian State, Furman University, and Clemson, to name a few.

The images aren’t generated by a computer but by one man’s steady hand.

“Not the most exciting technique, but it’s the way it has to be done,” he said.

It takes about 100 hours to finish a drawing.

“The whole painting — the whole work — is done in dots,” said James.

That’s how James inked the deal, capturing 49er country with meticulous detail.

To put a finer point on it, this is called pointillism.

“Most of the time, you hear it referred to as stippling. It’s what a tattoo artist would do, literally putting the ink in one dot at a time,” he said.

James studied architecture at Clemson, but he never became an architect. Still, his art today extends his fascination for university structures.

“Wow, I can make a living off of drawing!” he said of his surprising realization.

At Clemson, selling his piece featuring Tillman Hall helped him pay his way through school.

“And after I graduated, I was like, ‘wow, this could possibly be a side business,’ and it just kind of blossomed from there,” James recalled.

At the Southern Christmas Show in Charlotte, he’s been a staple for some 30 years. He stands out in the middle of that holiday rush by working painstakingly slow.

“I’m doing the easy part; the trees,” he told a customer at his booth, where he plugs away at his Charlotte illustration and sells his campus art at the same time.

“I’m about 25 hours into this,” he told folks at the show. “I don’t want to just stand there and wait for people to buy a picture. I want to work on something.”

“And it’s done by hand!” marveled customer Stacey Clickner of Lake Wylie. “My daughter’s boyfriend is graduating from Clemson in May, so I got this print for him. This is a piece that I think he’ll have forever, and I’m going to have it professionally framed. I think it’s a really great piece.”

That level of detail takes time and lots of dots.

“I’ve never counted how many dots are in a picture, but I think I’d go crazy if I did,” said James.

After his rough sketches in September, James completed his new portrait of UNC Charlotte in December.

Like all of his artwork, it is a metaphor for life.

“The patience required to do it is just what it is. You just have to do it one dot at a time,” James said.