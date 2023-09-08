CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A passenger was injured in a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus crash Friday afternoon, Medic reported.

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. near Old Pineville Road at Arrowood Road. CMS said the bus was carrying 40 students from South Mecklenburg High School, one of which was transported to a medical facility by Medic with minor injuries.

Anotther CMS school bus arrived to take the students home.

The incident represents the second day in a row with a crash involving a CMS bus.