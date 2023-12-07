CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — CATS officials are working to repair the French Street Station following an early-morning accident that sent one person to the hospital.

Medic confirmed they took one person to Novant Presbyterian with non-life-threatening injuries.

A CATS official said the call regarding damage to the station came in around 2:45 a.m. Thursday. CATS officials sent out a post about a bus bridge set up to service JCSU and French Street.

A Queen City News photographer at the scene said that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were working to move a damaged pickup truck. The photographer said the damaged truck could drive away from the scene. Authorities cleared the accident scene around 5:40 a.m.

Before 7 a.m. on Thursday, CATS posted on social media that there would be no CityLYNX Gold Line service to French Street. The last stop will be Johnson C. Smith westbound and the first stop eastbound. There was a bus bridge in place to service JCSU and French Street stations.