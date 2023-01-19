CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was injured, and all kids are ‘OK’ after a school bus and car crashed in north Charlotte, according to Medic.

The collision happened on the 2000 block of Statesville Avenue near Double Oaks Pool – Family Aquatic Center.

CMS officials said it was a Walter G. Byers bus and that seven kids were onboard during the incident.

Paramedics initially said there were ‘possibly ten other patients’ and that evaluation was taking place. The one person injured was rushed to a local hospital.