CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead after reportedly being struck by an Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte on Friday, according to Medic and police.

The accident happened Friday, Nov. 3, at the corner of Cobblestone Glen Drive and Old Concord Road.

Medic reports that one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Old Concord is closed where the incident occurred Friday evening, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Traffic is being diverted at Torrence Grove Church Road. Officers are asking drives to avoid the area,