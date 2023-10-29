CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died after being shot in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service in the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound and Medic pronounced them dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS. You can also leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.