CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following a late-night shooting in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to an “assist Medic call” in the 5600 block of Paces Glen Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police found a victim with gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say a second victim self-transported themself to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CMPD continues to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information can call a Homicide Unit detective at 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be left for Crime Stoppers by contacting 704-334-1600.