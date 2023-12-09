CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following a shooting in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Officers heard gunshots fired in the 2200 block of Camp Greene Street around 4 a.m. Saturday.
A man was found near the street with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died, officials said.
CMPD officials are still at the scene investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Diekhaus at 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600.
This is a developing story; check back for updates