CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you’re sneezing and sniffling from allergies, you are not alone, Charlotte.

A wet winter and warmer-than-average start to spring have created the perfect growing conditions for higher pollen counts.

The pollen count is updated daily from February 15 to November 15; abnormal seasons get extended periods. In Charlotte, one man is responsible for pushing out the pollen count information daily.

Spring in the south doesn’t just bring back migrating birds, but the start of sneezing season. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America found Greensboro, Raleigh, and Charlotte are all within the top 50 cities with the worst allergies.

“It’s really bad. My car gets covered in it, and I sneeze all day long. It’s everywhere,” one Charlotte walker said.

Want to find out just how high pollen is daily? In Charlotte, Brendan Janssen gets that task by counting pollen count with a microscope.

Brendan Janssen is Charlotte’s official pollen counter. He’s the Labratory Manager at the Carolina Asthma and Allergy Center in Southpark.

“Spending hours counting each individual pollen, and then that goes into a nice little formulation that gets posted up on our website,” said Janssen, the Laboratory Manager & SPK Site Manager for the Carolina Asthma and Allergy Center in Southpark.

Janssen spends hours with his eyes glued to a microscope. Counting pollen on a slide can take more than two hours during abnormally dry weather. The pollen is collected daily with a machine outside the Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center.

Janssen’s machine collects pollen on a rod that spins. The pollen is dyed red before a microscope examination.

“It collects upon a piece of tape or a rod that is on a special machine,” said Janssen.

This machine in Southpark uses a rod that spins freely in the air. The collected pollen is dyed a red color before going under the microscope.

Despite the time it takes to count hundreds of individual pollen spores, Janssen takes his job very seriously.

“Knowing what the pollen count is can help them prepare. Should I be outside less? Should I wear a mask when I am going out?” Janssen said.

Counting mold spores under the microscope can be an entire day of work. Whether mold or pollen, each type has to be separated into each category (tree, grass, weeds).

Pollen counts also help form serums for allergy shots.