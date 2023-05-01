CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One of the most recognizable buildings in Uptown isn’t one of the towers, but it’s a townhouse dating back to the 1800s.

The red brick home is familiar to people attending the Spectrum Center for Hornets games or concerts. Plans for the home date back more than 150 years, during The Civil War.

Long before the towering buildings of Uptown, builders constructed The Treloar House at the corner of North Brevard and East 7th Street.

“That’s one of the most visually identifiable buildings in the center city,” Mecklenburg County Historian Tom Hanchett said.

The Treloar House stayed in the family until the 1930s.

Plans for the townhouse started more than a century ago when William Treloar came to Charlotte from England. He was in the Charlotte area looking for gold.

During the civil war, Treloar fled to Philadelphia only to return to the Queen City in the 1880s.

“He built a Philadelphia-style townhouse right in the center city,” said Hanchett.

The iconic red townhouse was lived in by Treloar on one side and rented out on the other. At the time, the house screamed wealth and a polished lifestyle. The house stayed within the Treloar Family until the 1930s, when times changed.

“By the time you got in the era past World War II, folks decided they didn’t want to live downtown if they were fancy. So the Treloar House was sold and became an auto parts store,” said Hanchett.

The transition to the store changed the front facade. One owner demolished the porch and replaced it with a glass door.

Artist David Woodley worked with Hanchett to develop a rendering of what the home and neighborhood once looked like.

The building passed its most recent inspection.

Although what remains today is a boarded-up house, there is hope for a resurgence and reopening.

“People know it’s important in their hearts, in their souls, and we need to hang on to that stuff here in Charlotte,” Hanchett said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

A recent inspection of the home by Mecklenburg County showed the home has some structural damage to the lower bricks. Although the inspector listed it as a concern, the house still passed inspection, according to records reviewed by Queen City News.

Tax records show that Levine Properties owns this property along with most of the land in First Ward. There are no active construction permits, making the property’s future unclear.