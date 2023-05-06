CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police say that they are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a scooter at Mint Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

On May 6th, officers said Martin Luther King Boulevard was closed between Church Street and Graham Street. Mint Street was also closed between Third Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. CMPD reopened the roads just before 9 p.m.

A Queen City News crew saw an e-scooter and a white truck both being inspected by police at the scene; however, police have yet to confirm what vehicles were involved in the crash.