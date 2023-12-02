CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has lost their life after being hit by a vehicle on E. Independence Boulevard, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC).

This happened sometime before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 2.

Fatal Wreck in the Independence Division https://t.co/ShSgCIZfiz — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 2, 2023

Officials say they were called to the 5600 block near Idlewild Road, but that a pedestrian died at the site of the crash.

All outbound lanes are blocked, and the public is asked to avoid the area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

This is a developing story: check back for updates