CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was hospitalized in an overnight fire in south Charlotte, the Charlotte Fire Department said on Sunday.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the incident overnight near 3400 Abbey Hill Lane in south Charlotte near Park Road.

Engine 24 along with 30 firefighters arrived with heavy fire showing and were able to contain the fire within 62 minutes.

One person was transported to an area medical center to be treated for serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and this remains an active investigation.