CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following a shooting in east Charlotte, Medic confirmed Tuesday.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Audrey Street about a deadly weapon with injury call around 2:45 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers say two men were found with gunshot wounds, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.