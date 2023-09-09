CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following a homicide in the 2000 block of Prospect Drive in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Shortly before 1:30 Saturday morning, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, officials said.

Homicide Unit detectives and Crime Scene Search are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can contact 704-432-TIPS. You can also call Crime Stoppers where you can remain anonymous at 704-334-1600.