CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in uptown Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD said that a witness flagged down a Central Division officer around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The witness reported a disturbance in the parking lot of 401 East Sixth Street.

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Investigation in the Central Division https://t.co/66nJxHQ987 — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 1, 2023

The officer responded to the area, and as they got out of their patrol vehicle, a shot was fired by someone, CMPD said. Soon after, the officer spotted someone with a firearm.

CMPD officers were able to locate a person in the area with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One person was taken into custody at the crime scene.