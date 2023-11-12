CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A juvenile is in custody following a double-shooting near Romare Bearden Park late Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 400 block of South Church Street. Officers reportedly located two juvenile victims with apparent gunshot wounds. They were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said one firearm was recovered from the scene.

One juvenile suspect has been taken into custody as of Sunday morning, and officers are searching for an additional suspect involved in the incident.

This investigation is ongoing.