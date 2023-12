CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person has life-threatening injuries related to a fire that engulfed a north Charlotte business Tuesday afternoon ,according to authorities.

The two-alarm fire occurred at an auto repair shop in the 2000 block of North Tryon Street, adjacent to the Amtrak Station, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

(Charlotte Fire Dept.)

Medic reported one with life-threatening injuries, who was transported to Atrium Health CMC.