CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After almost an entire year with nowhere to go, and no consistent way of doing business, the open air market vendors finally have a place to set up shop.

Ivan Sotelo is glad to be back in business, with a consistent place to sell his products.

“It’s, you know, a fun and exciting, honestly, to, to be part of a new setup. And you know, a place where there’s a lot of vendors and they can come out and offer their products.”

Sotel, like many vendors, used to operate at the old Eastland Mall site, until the city forced them out so new construction could begin.

For many of the vendors, the open air market was their main source of income, so the last year has been tough.

Lily Dong, an open air market vendor, said, “my daughter goes to school. I need to take care of her. Take her to school. So weekdays I cannot do nothing. So weekends I can work so it’s better to sell the stuff. So making the real money.”

After making their case to the Charlotte City Council, the vendors got in contact with councilman Tariq Bokhari and his colleagues.

The open air market is at 1720 Galleria Blvd. and operates on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 am to 6 pm.