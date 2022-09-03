CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in an accident overnight in east Charlotte, Charlotte Medic said Saturday.

Emergency officials responded to calls regarding the incident around 1 a.m. Saturday near 5400 Camp Stewart Road in east Charlotte. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, Medic said.

It is unclear exactly what caused the accident at this time, or if there are any charges.

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for additional information on this incident and has not yet received a response.