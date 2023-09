CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An overnight fire caused severe damage to a home in an east Charlotte neighborhood, Charlotte Fire Department said Wednesday.

Crews responded to calls regarding the blaze overnight near 4800 Eaves Lane in east Charlotte.

Once on scene, firefighters were able to control the fire, CFD said. There were no injuries to the home occupants or firefighters.

A cause of the fire has not been released, however, CFD said the fire was accidental.