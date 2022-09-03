CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A popular food destination in north Charlotte is recovering after waking up to an apparent break-in, the restaurant posted on its Facebook account Saturday.

The owners of the eatery Londa’s Place in north Charlotte said they arrived Saturday morning only to find their business had been broken into. “There are too many companies hiring for people to be robbing & stealing,” the owners wrote on social media.

Londa’s has been serving up some of the city’s best dishes since 2017.

The business owners reported that security and surveillance equipment was stolen and local authorities are investigating.

A request from Queen City News to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more information on the incident has not yet been responded to.

The owners wrote that in eight years of being in business, nothing like this has ever happened, and said if the suspects were searching for cash, they were disappointed because there is no cash or safe in the business.

The restaurant will be open for service on Saturday.

“Even in this, I give God praise that He didn’t walk in on them! We will allow the local authorities to do their jobs and the ultimate Authority & Judge to do His part!”