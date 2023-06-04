CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An overnight fire displaced residents at an east Charlotte apartment complex and is under investigation, the Charlotte Fire Department said on Sunday.

Crews responded to calls regarding the blaze at some point before 3:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Tremaine Court. Fire was visible upon arrival, CFD said. The fire was brought under control within 90 minutes and the two-alarm fire involved 60 firefighters.

Medic said one patient was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-emergency reasons.

Queen City News was on the scene and the Red Cross was seen assisting residents that had been displaced.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and this remains an active investigation.