CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting in Uptown, Medic said Thursday.

Medic personnel responded to calls regarding the apparent shooting overnight near East 9th Street and College Street. One victim was found and transported to an area medical center with life-threatening injuries.

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to learn more about the circumstances and if there is a suspect.