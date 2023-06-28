CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An overnight wreck could make for a rough wakeup for folks in the Dilworth neighborhood.

Scott Avenue is closed around the Kenilworth Avenue split after a late-night wreck with a power pole, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to Duke Energy, the wreck is causing power outages in the area with about 1,200 to 1,600 customers affected. The company estimates the power could come back on around 5 p.m. later today.

Outages are possible in the Dillworth, Montford, and Ashbrook-Clawson Village areas. Drivers should detour with Park Road.