MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An overturned tractor-trailer shut down a ramp lane Monday in south Charlotte, according to NCDOT.

Charlotte emergency personnel reported that I-485 West/I-77 North Exit 2 was closed due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer. HAZMAT was at the scene Monday assisting.

NCDOT said the ramp lane was closed near Westinghouse Blvd.

The expected impact on traffic was ‘medium.’ Charlotte Fire was asking that drivers seek an alternate route. The area was scheduled to reopen by 3 p.m.