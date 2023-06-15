CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owner of a longtime general store in north Charlotte that has been around for an astonishing 130-plus years has died.

Silas Davis, the owner of Davis General Store on Statesville Road in north Charlotte, passed away this week, according to a Wednesday post on the store’s Facebook page.

“We rejoice in a life well lived and an eternal home gained,” the post said.

Details of his death were not given.

“To all our friends and vendors, we appreciate your support and continued prayers. The store will be closed for the remainder of this week.”

Two brothers opened the store in 1890 providing farming and home supplies in north Charlotte’s Croft community, according to its website.

It is unclear what the plans are for the business moving forward at this time.