CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC are hosting their annual Tree Lighting Festival Tuesday, presented by Atrium Health.

The festival was held on the corner of Mint Street and Graham Street outside Bank of America Stadium; it started at 5 p.m.

A 55-foot Norway Spruce tree, harvested from Creston, N.C., in Ashe County, will be lit during the festival. It is adorned with approximately 50,000 lights.

“We are so excited to bring the Carolinas together once again for our annual tree lighting ceremony at Bank of America Stadium,” said Nicole Tepper. “We have a few special surprises in store for everyone who attends. This is one of my favorite times of the year, and I can’t wait to share a memorable night of family fun to kick off the holiday season.”

Activities for the entire family, such as free hot cocoa, photo booths, letter writing, and more, were available.