CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Carolina Panthers players, coaches, and staff hosted the team’s 5th Annual Keep Pounding Day.

The team hosted several events that addressed food security, housing, juvenile justice, military outreach, and senior outreach.

Volunteers visited Aldersgate urban farm on Charlotte’s East Side taking their skills from the football field to the farm field.

“Actually there’s a lot of similarities, between the two a lot of teamwork going on but I feel like this is really making a difference,” Jeremy Chinn, Panthers Safety said.

Duties for the day included harvesting, pulling weeds planting, and getting the grounds ready for the summer growing season.

“When you have organizations that take their time to be able to come out and serve the purpose of getting people to truly understand where their food comes from, it’s everybody coming together,” Chris Peake, community relations from Carolina Farm Trust said.

The manual labor will produce tomatoes, herbs, and other items which will eventually be sold at local farmers markets by Carolina Farm Trust which caters to low-income families.

“This work is a lot harder but it’s good and rewarding knowing where all our hard work is going toward makes it that much better,” Panthers Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said.

Players say they enjoy the opportunity to spend time in the community.

“Just being a part of it and being able to give back to the fans and the community it feels good,” Chinn said.