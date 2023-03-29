CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CMS parents with students in the southern part of the CMS district told school leaders Wednesday night they fear the proposed rezoning plan will lead to greater disparities within the district.

More than 250 parents and students voiced their concerns during a community hearing at South Mecklenburg High School, one of the 23 schools that will be impacted by the rezoning proposal in its current form.

“We feel like we’ve been blindsided,” one parent said. “We’ve been on the map for South Meck for months, and then last week, it switched to Providence.”

CMS leaders stress that the rezoning proposal is just a first draft.

It was created to address overcrowding within classes at several schools and prepare students and parents to move to two schools currently under construction to act as ‘relief’ schools for this problem.

CMS facility spending and real-estate leader Dennis LaCaria told parents Wednesday that roughly 1,300 portable classrooms are still being used in the district and that students did not have equitable learning opportunities.

“We need to relieve some schools,” he said. “We’ve got some overcapacity schools. The three largest by population here in the state of North Carolina here at South Meck and Myers Park, and Audrey. We want our kids to have a better experience.”

Parents worry the move will damage equity amongst low socio-economic students, who, under the proposal, would make up a large portion of these schools.

“When you concentrate low SES students in one area, you hurt them the most,” parent Kristen Conway said. “Because, they lack opportunities, and they lack the same level of care they receive when you can spread them out amongst multiple schools.”

District leaders said these concerns would help make a second draft which will be completed by April 19.