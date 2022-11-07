CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents in northern Mecklenburg County are fighting to keep a beloved Montessori school alive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff has proposed moving staff and students from Trillium Springs Montessori in Huntersville to what will be a newly renovated Lincoln Heights Elementary School south of I-85.

If approved, the change would go into effect next school year.

School leaders say Trillium Springs is one of the oldest buildings in the district and needs to be bigger to accommodate the growth the district wants to make to its Montessori program. Next school year, the district wants to add six more Montessori classrooms: three for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students and three for first and second-grade students.

“Our Montessori schools at Chantilly Park Road and Trillium Springs across the board are in our oldest facilities, and quite frankly, our most inequitable facilities,” said CMS consultant Dennis Lacaria at a school board meeting on Oct. 25. “We have a need to relocate those programs, expand those programs to address the waitlist, and create additional opportunity for students.”

But some parents and school board members believe moving the Huntersville program eight miles south into Charlotte would be more inequitable, as Trillium Springs is the only public Montessori program in north Mecklenburg county. Some parents, like Laura Alonso, passed out flyers on Monday asking people to sign a petition against dissolving Trillium Springs.

“This is the only free Montessori that we are eligible for. Other than this, there’s only private, and it’s very expensive,” said Alonso.

One of their biggest concerns stems from transportation for students coming from Davidson and Cornelius. Those students would have to travel into Charlotte during peak rush-hour traffic.

“They’re already having, some of them, almost a two-hour bus ride from Davidson or Cornelius just to Trillium. To get eight miles farther south would be not even tenable,” said CMS District 1 Board Member Rhonda Cheek at the Oct. 25 meeting.

Another concern regards staffing. Staffing a Montessori school is even harder than typical classrooms because teachers must have a special Montessori certification. As it is, parents say only half of the current teachers at Trillium Springs have the proper state licensure to teach Montessori.

“There’s already a shortage in certified Montessori teachers, and this transition will just create a bigger shortage,” said Alonso.

Five of six Huntersville town commissioners signed a letter to the school board, asking them to pause their vote so that they can work on a solution to keep the school in the Huntersville area. Commissioner Derek Partee and Mayor Melinda Bales did not sign the letter.

The CMS board will vote on the plan on Nov. 9.