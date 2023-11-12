CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Monday, November 13, Charlotte city councilmembers are scheduled to vote on increased fines for those who park illegally within city limits.

It would come in the form of city ordinance changes proposed by Charlotte’s Quality of Life Team as part of their SAFE Initiative.

The team said illegal parking is one of the main concerns Charlotte residents have identified.

If passed, vehicles that remain illegally parked in metered spaces will be charged $25/hour. Fines for blocking intersections, illegally parking commercial vehicles, and parking on sidewalks, bike lanes, or streetcar rights-of-way would also increase from $25 to $100.

“We need to ensure that car drivers don’t paralyze the proper functioning of public transit systems,” said Transit Services Advisory Committee (TSAC) Chair Krissy Oechslin during a Sept. 27 meeting.

The state has already started taking action on illegal parking when it comes to commercial trucks.

Earlier this month, NCDOT crews began installing “No Parking” signs and barriers along the Sam Wilson Road exits of I-85 to prevent truckers from parking there.

However some transportation experts say some illegal parking comes down to a lack of available spaces.

“In addition to the private side, we are talking with NCDOT and how we can possibly use some of the older weigh stations that aren’t currently in use,” said Charlotte DOT Director Debbie Smith during a Sept. 25 council meeting.

City leaders say law enforcement and NCDOT crews have already begun putting educational flyers on the windshields of illegally parked semi-trucks and vehicles parked in bike lanes.

Monday’s Charlotte City Business Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.