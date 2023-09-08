CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 16 vehicles were vandalized over the Labor Day holiday weekend at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

CMPD said between Thursday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 3, 10 vehicles had broken windows and articles removed in the employee lots. Police said six vehicles had hoods removed from Jeep Rubicon models in the passenger lots.

“To date, there have been 34 reported incidents in the parking lots compared to 40 incidents last year,” CMPD said. “We would like to provide reassurance that the parking lots are safe for all employees and customers.”

CMPD said following this past weekend’s rash of crime at the airport, they’re increasing their patrols in the lots and placing an airport-owned mobile camera within the employee parking lot.

A labeled and lighted mobile camera unit, known as the sky tower, has been placed in Employee Lot 2 and is being monitored by CMPD’s Real Time Crime Center.

CMPD said they’re currently soliciting third-party quotes for an additional parking lot attendant and security patrol. After TSA checkpoints closed Thursday night, CMPD said they placed an additional officer to patrol the parking decks and surface lots at CLT Airport.