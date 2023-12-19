CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A passenger has died in a crash after the vehicle hit an overhead sign support beam, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials responded to a single-vehicle crash at the 3800 block of East Independence Blvd around 5:45 Tuesday morning.

Medic pronounced the front right seat passenger, identified as 22-year-old Wilmer Noe Aguilera Lopez, dead at the scene. The driver, 19 years old, was transported to a local hospital.

Police say the two were driving west on East Independence in a 2005 Chevrolet Express Van. They were in the right-turn-only lane when the van hit a curb, went off the right side of the road and struck an overhead sign support beam.

Investigators say speed nor impairment are believed to be factors in the incident.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169, Ext. 2. Anonymous tips can be left by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.