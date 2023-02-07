CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A passenger in a Ballantyne Commons Parkway car crash from last October has succumbed to her injuries, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday near 10500 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Mythili Mulpuru, 73, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center to be treated. Mulpuru succumbed to those injuries on Saturday, CMPD said.

An initial investigation revealed Mulpuru was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by Sree Mulpuru, 77, when his SUV was struck while attempting to make a left turn by a Ford Mustang driven by Maria Ridzick, 67, according to the police report. Mulpuru’s SUV then struck two other vehicles.

There is no mention of any charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.