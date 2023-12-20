CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A security scare also prompts traffic troubles at the airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Queen City News saw travelers Wednesday walking to and from Charlotte Douglas International to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

“It was unexpected, I didn’t really know what was going on,” said Mia Schutz, a traveler who got stuck in traffic.

Drivers were surprised when they got to the airport and found the front entrance blocked off by police.

“Not moving at all no,” said Joanna Turner, a passenger. “I think the light changed about 20 times, and it stressed me out so bad that I went into four different lots until I found my daily lot.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers direct traffic near Wilkinson Blvd. Wednesday.

Many travelers did not know why police weren’t letting drivers in the terminal.

“I hope I don’t miss my flight and I hope I get my exit soon,” said Schutz.

The rush was stressful, but drivers were understanding when we told them that police found a suspicious package.

“That’s a bit scary, so I’m glad they cleared it up,” said Schutz. “You never know what’s going to happen around the holidays.”

Authorities eventually opened the airport’s roads when they found the owner of a bag that someone left unattended inside the airport.

Travelers are grateful for the security check.

“Absolutely, I’d rather be stuck in traffic than have something really go wrong,” said Schutz.

Now they just want to take flight.

“I’m ready to go, I’ve got babies in Connecticut to visit,” said Judy Foster, a passenger.

And they want to enjoy the holidays.

“I’m happy,” said Turner. “I just need a cocktail, I’ll be fine.”