CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was shot in the leg after a suspect pointed a gun at a woman and her friends in uptown Charlotte Monday morning, CMPD said.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 7:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, near 400 W. 5th Street in uptown Charlotte.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for life-threatening injuries, both CMPD and Medic confirmed.

An initial investigation revealed an armed suspect approached a woman who was with her friends and pointed a gun at them, according to the police report.

There is no mention of an arrest or a suspect and this remains an active investigation.