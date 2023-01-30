CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pedestrian who was attempting to cross travel lanes on WT Harris Blvd. was struck and killed overnight Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. Sunday near 2400 West WT Harris Blvd. in northeast Charlotte.

Freddy Kasongo, 47, was found suffering from injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed the man was crossing travel lanes outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a tow truck being driven by Marcus Stewart, 39, according to the police report. Stewart remained on the scene.

Stewart was not impaired and impairment is unknown for Kasongo. There is no mention of charges and this remains an active investigation. Det. Worthy is the lead on the case.