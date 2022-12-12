CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Traffic is always constant on Independence Boulevard.

There are six lanes and a lot of cars traveling at high speeds.

Many motorists consider it one of the busiest roadways in the Queen City.

“With the way people drive out here on their phones,” says one delivery driver as he was filling up at a local gas station. “Then people running out into traffic like we were talking about. It’s crazy, man.”

Sunday night around 8 pm, a pedestrian was hit crossing East Independence Boulevard near Woodland Road.

“It’s disappointing and frustrating,” added Matt Shaughnessy when talking about the accident. “You would expect that something like that to happen; people would stop.”

Shaughnessy and his wife called 911, and he parked his car in front of the accident to prevent further injury.

He posted on his local community page, Reddit, about the accident, wondering how someone could take off from an accident so easily.

“I don’t know if whoever hit the poor guy could have done anything,” says Shaughnessy. “Because it was dark, he had dark clothes, but at least do what you could to help.”

Pedestrians crossing Independence Boulevard have been an issue for years. The North Carolina Department of Transportation and other municipalities conducted a study in August 2020.

The study shows over the 11.5 miles of Independence Boulevard; there were 12 pedestrian crashes between 2018 and July 2019.

Five were fatal, according to the report, with one in the same area as this recent crash.

The study calls for reinforced fencing, a consistent median, and more under or overpasses for pedestrians.

“There’s not a lot of ways to get across Independence really well,” adds Shaughnessy. “But it seems like in this situation he could have walked a little further up and taken the underpass to skip all that traffic.”