CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died at the hospital Sunday night after they were hit by a vehicle in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the incident happened on December 11 around 8 p.m. in the 3700 block of Independence Blvd.

Officers responded to the scene and found a person suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police said the person was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

CMPD did not provide additional details about what led up to the crash or whether the driver is facing potential charges.