CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died after being hit by a car in south Charlotte earlier this month, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident happened around 11:55 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6 on the 5800 block of South Boulevard.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, later identified as Marco Antonio Calidonio Morales, 53, lying in the road and a 2020 Jeep Compass, along with its driver, in a nearby parking lot.

Morales was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on Monday, Nov. 13.

Detectives said the Jeep, driven by a 27-year-old woman, was making a right onto South Boulevard from parking when Morales stepped into the vehicle’s path and was struck.

Impairment and speed are not believed to be factors in this accident.

This is still an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD Detective Pressley at 704-132-2169, Ext. 2.