CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A pedestrian has died following a hit-and-run in east Charlotte on Christmas, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Dec. 25, around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of N. Sharon Amity Road about a collision involving a pedestrian.

Sheridan Eugene Channing Brown, 36, was found on the sidewalk with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, officials said.

The driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

Brown was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Christmas, Brown died at the hospital.

Investigators say Brown was laying down in the roadway when a silver 4-door sedan ran him over and fled the scene.

Brown was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash and was not in a crosswalk.

Toxicology reports are pending for Brown and speed does not appear to be a factor. Impairment is unknown for the driver who has not been identified by CMPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.