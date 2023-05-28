CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives say they are investing a fatal crash that happened on Friday night in the 8500 block of East Independence Boulevard.

This is about a block away from Sardis Road North. According to police, they arrived at the crash just after 9:30 p.m., on May 26th.

Officers say they found 43-year-old Kristine Sikorski lying in the road. She was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators claim that Sikorski was walking westbound in the eastbound driving lanes of Independence Boulevard while wearing dark clothing. Sikorski was then struck by a 2017 Dodge Caravan driven by James Yarbrough.

Yarbrough stayed on scene after the crash and was not impaired, officers say. It is not yet known whether Sikorski was impaired.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Worthy at 704-432-2169, extension 4. Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or visiting charlottecrimestoppers.com.