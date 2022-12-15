CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pedestrian was killed, and another was injured in a southeast Charlotte collision Thursday evening, according to Medic.

The incident happened near the intersection of Monroe Road and Sardis Road North.

Paramedics say one patient was pronounced deceased on the scene, and the other was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.

Charlotte Fire says the road is closed, and significant delays are expected in the area.

Details are limited; this story will be updated as they’re received.