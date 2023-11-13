CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died after being struck by a car in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Reagan Drive around 2:33 a.m. to reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

When officials arrived, they found a man lying on the side of the road. Medic pronounced the victim, 56-year-old Maurice Irving Overton, dead at the scene.

Police say Overton was walking on the right side of the roadway along Reagan Drive when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu.

Overton was wearing dark clothing and not on a crosswalk. The driver, 32-year-old Darren Allen Jefferies, was uninjured and wearing a seatbelt; however, it is believed he was impaired during the time of the collision, officials said.

Toxicology reports are pending for both Jefferies and Overton.

Jefferies was arrested and charged with:

Felony death by a vehicle

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Leung at 704-432-2169 Ext. 6. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.