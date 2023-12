CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening in east Charlotte, according to authorities.

Traffic backups from the Central Avenue closure. (NCDOT)

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Central Avenue, near Eastway Drive. Central Avenue is closed in both directions at the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police and Medic said.