CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Independence Boulevard Friday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD says the incident occurred at the intersection with Sardis Road North. The outbound side of Independence is closed, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.