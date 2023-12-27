CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 79-year-old man was killed after falling in front of a car traveling on Central Avenue Dec. 22.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Central Avenue near Eastway Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a silver 2016 Kia Rio in the roadway with front-end damage and a male under the vehicle.

The driver of the Kia, a 53-year-old male, was still on scene. The male subject under the Kia was identified as 79-year-old Christopher Columbus Aery. Officials shut down Central Avenue for several hours after the incident.

Medic pronounced Aery deceased on scene.

CMPD said the initial investigation indicates that Aery was crossing Central Avenue in an area without a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing at the time. As Aery was crossing, he reportedly fell forward into the path of the Kia, which was traveling east on Central Avenue.

Impairment is unknown for Aery and is pending the toxicology report. The driver was screened for impairment and he was found not to be impaired. Speed is not a factor for this crash.