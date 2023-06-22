CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities have identified a man who was struck and killed by a pickup truck late Thursday night in the SouthPark area, CMPD said.

The pedestrian has been identified as Gregory Allen Wall, 47, police said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday, June 22, in the 6200 block of Fairview Road. As CMPD officers arrived at the scene they found Wall lying in the road.

A white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado truck was also observed at the scene with front right-end damage. Wall was pronounced deceased at the scene, CMPD said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Wall was crossing Fairview Road in a dark, dimly lit area and not in the crosswalk. Police said he stepped into the path of the pickup truck when he was struck by the vehicle and thrown several feet forward.

The driver of the pickup truck was screened for impairment and was found to not be under the influence at the time of the deadly crash. Impairment remains unknown for Wall.

A toxicology report is pending at this time. The investigation remains open and ongoing.