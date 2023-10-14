CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has lost their life after an incident late Saturday night, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC).

Fatal Crash Investigation in the Eastway Division https://t.co/SAmGxMbQZq — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 15, 2023

Officials say that a pedestrian was struck in the 4800 block of Central Avenue near Rosehaven Drive just after 9:45 p.m. on October 14.

MEDIC later said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Police have not said what led up to the incident or if anyone will be charged.